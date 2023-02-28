Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) kicked off at the price of $0.26: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $0.29, down -5.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.29 and dropped to $0.255 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Over the past 52 weeks, ADMP has traded in a range of $0.12-$0.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -19.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 48.10%. With a float of $148.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 15 employees.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 1.07%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 7,117. In this transaction SVP and Chief Business Officer of this company sold 11,859 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 233,906 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s President & CEO sold 10,490 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $6,287. This insider now owns 285,867 shares in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 29.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Looking closely at Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), its last 5-days average volume was 2.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 75.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2086, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2876. However, in the short run, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2840. Second resistance stands at $0.3045. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3190. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2490, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2345. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2140.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 41.23 million has total of 149,983K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,210 K in contrast with the sum of -45,830 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,510 K and last quarter income was -4,400 K.