AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is 6.28% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $22.13, down -0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.565 and dropped to $21.94 before settling in for the closing price of $22.19. Over the past 52 weeks, AHCO has traded in a range of $11.40-$27.48.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 134.60%. With a float of $88.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.67, operating margin of +10.94, and the pretax margin is +7.78.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of AdaptHealth Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 11,205,007. In this transaction 9% owner of this company sold 540,000 shares at a rate of $20.75, taking the stock ownership to the 12,805,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s 9.9% owner sold 44,789 for $21.00, making the entire transaction worth $940,569. This insider now owns 13,345,008 shares in total.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +6.36 while generating a return on equity of 12.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, AdaptHealth Corp.’s (AHCO) raw stochastic average was set at 70.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 68.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.38 in the near term. At $22.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.54. The third support level lies at $21.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.03 billion has total of 134,732K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,465 M in contrast with the sum of 156,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 756,500 K and last quarter income was 16,120 K.