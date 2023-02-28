Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) average volume reaches $1.32M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On February 27, 2023, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) opened at $56.16, higher 0.07% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.25 and dropped to $56.05 before settling in for the closing price of $56.16. Price fluctuations for AJRD have ranged from $36.20 to $56.59 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.40% at the time writing. With a float of $77.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5283 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.86, operating margin of +9.68, and the pretax margin is +4.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 11, was worth 1,651,978. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 39,711 shares at a rate of $41.60, taking the stock ownership to the 214,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06, when Company’s CFO and VP sold 12,510 for $40.52, making the entire transaction worth $506,905. This insider now owns 57,148 shares in total.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.44) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.30 while generating a return on equity of 13.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (AJRD)

Looking closely at Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD), its last 5-days average volume was 1.25 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s (AJRD) raw stochastic average was set at 97.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.77. However, in the short run, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.28. Second resistance stands at $56.37. The third major resistance level sits at $56.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $55.88.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AJRD) Key Stats

There are currently 80,677K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.53 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,238 M according to its annual income of 74,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 648,200 K and its income totaled 16,100 K.