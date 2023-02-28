American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 20.45 million

On Friday, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) lower -1.95% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.87. Price fluctuations for AAL have ranged from $11.65 to $21.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 106.30% at the time writing. With a float of $641.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $650.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 129700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Airlines industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Airlines Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 1,195,727. In this transaction EVP Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 74,614 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 398,371 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s EVP Chief Commercial Officer sold 12,775 for $13.84, making the entire transaction worth $176,806. This insider now owns 54,381 shares in total.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 27.71 million, its volume of 22.94 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, American Airlines Group Inc.’s (AAL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.70 in the near term. At $15.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.22. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.08.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Key Stats

There are currently 651,431K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 48,971 M according to its annual income of 127,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,189 M and its income totaled 803,000 K.