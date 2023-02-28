Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 44,800 K

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) stock priced at $0.50, up 6.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.52 and dropped to $0.49 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. USAS’s price has ranged from $0.37 to $1.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.90%.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -132.81, operating margin of -155.70, and the pretax margin is -361.60.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is 4.25%, while institutional ownership is 26.66%.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -351.54 while generating a return on equity of -118.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)

The latest stats from [Americas Gold and Silver Corporation, USAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.01 million was superior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s (USAS) raw stochastic average was set at 28.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5962, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5630. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5300. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5400. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5000, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4700.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 99.57 million, the company has a total of 204,873K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 44,800 K while annual income is -157,670 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,310 K while its latest quarter income was -22,750 K.