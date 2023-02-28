BAM (Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.) dropped -1.33 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

February 27, 2023, Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) trading session started at the price of $34.00, that was -1.33% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.04 and dropped to $33.34 before settling in for the closing price of $33.95. A 52-week range for BAM has been $26.76 – $36.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 384.60%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.21 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.13, operating margin of +66.45, and the pretax margin is +66.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 16.88%, while institutional ownership is 60.67%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 23,794,100. In this transaction of this company sold 970,000 shares at a rate of $24.53, taking the stock ownership to the 12,311,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s sold 970,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $23,794,100. This insider now owns 12,311,712 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +52.80 while generating a return on equity of 19.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM], we can find that recorded value of 1.68 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.33. The third major resistance level sits at $34.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.51.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

There are 412,215K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.85 billion. As of now, sales total 75,731 M while income totals 3,966 M. Its latest quarter income was 838,000 K while its last quarter net income were 395,000 K.