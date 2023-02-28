Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is expecting 0.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 27, 2023, Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) opened at $83.98, lower -1.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.82 and dropped to $82.53 before settling in for the closing price of $83.82. Price fluctuations for BBY have ranged from $60.78 to $112.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.00% at the time writing. With a float of $200.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 105000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.32, operating margin of +5.79, and the pretax margin is +5.84.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Best Buy Co. Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 199,975. In this transaction EVP, Omnichannel of this company sold 2,500 shares at a rate of $79.99, taking the stock ownership to the 42,805 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chairman Emeritus sold 366,100 for $81.94, making the entire transaction worth $29,999,014. This insider now owns 590,148 shares in total.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by $0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +4.74 while generating a return on equity of 64.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.23% during the next five years compared to 21.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.70, a number that is poised to hit 2.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Looking closely at Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY), its last 5-days average volume was 2.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) raw stochastic average was set at 67.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.36. However, in the short run, Best Buy Co. Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $84.12. Second resistance stands at $85.62. The third major resistance level sits at $86.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $79.54.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Key Stats

There are currently 221,264K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 51,761 M according to its annual income of 2,454 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,587 M and its income totaled 277,000 K.