Bit Brother Limited (BTB) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 765 K

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) stock priced at $1.49, down -6.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.506 and dropped to $1.37 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. BTB’s price has ranged from $1.43 to $12.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.80%. With a float of $8.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.39 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -21.48, operating margin of -1319.28, and the pretax margin is -1744.51.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Bit Brother Limited is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 0.20%.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1548.72 while generating a return on equity of -14.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bit Brother Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 41.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

The latest stats from [Bit Brother Limited, BTB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.63 million was inferior to 2.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Bit Brother Limited’s (BTB) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 260.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.3194, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.2179.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) Key Stats

Currently, annual sales are 765 K while annual income is -24,326 K.