BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) posted a -0.54% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $50.22, up 0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.60 and dropped to $49.89 before settling in for the closing price of $49.78. Over the past 52 weeks, BWA has traded in a range of $31.14-$50.79.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.80%. With a float of $232.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.13 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.63, operating margin of +9.30, and the pretax margin is +8.34.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 350,000. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $50.00, taking the stock ownership to the 37,356 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 44,154 for $50.01, making the entire transaction worth $2,208,331. This insider now owns 83,531 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.08) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 13.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.09% during the next five years compared to 3.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Looking closely at BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 96.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.23. However, in the short run, BorgWarner Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $50.54. Second resistance stands at $50.93. The third major resistance level sits at $51.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $49.51. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $49.12.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.74 billion has total of 234,131K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 15,801 M in contrast with the sum of 944,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,108 M and last quarter income was 255,000 K.