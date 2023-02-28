Can Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) hike of 2.82% in a week be considered a lucky break?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $205.47, soaring 5.94% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $213.28 and dropped to $203.3593 before settling in for the closing price of $198.96. Within the past 52 weeks, ENPH’s price has moved between $128.67 and $339.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 52.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 170.30%. With a float of $132.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $136.23 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2821 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.14, operating margin of +19.42, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Solar industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Enphase Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,524,357. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $203.25, taking the stock ownership to the 97,102 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s President & CEO sold 36,327 for $327.65, making the entire transaction worth $11,902,454. This insider now owns 1,131,459 shares in total.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.24) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +17.05 while generating a return on equity of 63.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.05% during the next five years compared to 86.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH)

The latest stats from [Enphase Energy Inc., ENPH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.11 million was inferior to 4.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 12.23.

During the past 100 days, Enphase Energy Inc.’s (ENPH) raw stochastic average was set at 10.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $239.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $251.99. Now, the first resistance to watch is $214.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $219.06. The third major resistance level sits at $224.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $205.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $199.22. The third support level lies at $195.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.48 billion based on 136,497K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,331 M and income totals 397,360 K. The company made 724,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 153,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.