CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) 20 Days SMA touches 0.10%: The odds favor the bear

February 27, 2023, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) trading session started at the price of $85.59, that was -0.35% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $86.48 and dropped to $84.63 before settling in for the closing price of $85.59. A 52-week range for CF has been $75.29 – $119.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 22.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 286.30%. With a float of $195.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CF Industries Holdings Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 26, was worth 355,920. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $118.64, taking the stock ownership to the 26,411 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 24, when Company’s President & CEO sold 102,520 for $110.16, making the entire transaction worth $11,293,800. This insider now owns 322,916 shares in total.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $3.33) by -$1.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.32, a number that is poised to hit 2.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Looking closely at CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF), its last 5-days average volume was 2.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.98.

During the past 100 days, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s (CF) raw stochastic average was set at 15.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $86.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.79. However, in the short run, CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $86.30. Second resistance stands at $87.32. The third major resistance level sits at $88.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.60.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Key Stats

There are 196,189K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.87 billion. As of now, sales total 11,186 M while income totals 3,346 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,608 M while its last quarter net income were 860,000 K.