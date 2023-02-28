CHTR (Charter Communications Inc.) climbed 0.06 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On February 27, 2023, Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) opened at $379.82, higher 0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $381.15 and dropped to $373.13 before settling in for the closing price of $374.81. Price fluctuations for CHTR have ranged from $297.66 to $605.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.40% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.60% at the time writing. With a float of $99.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.44 million.

The firm has a total of 101700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.36, operating margin of +22.66, and the pretax margin is +13.81.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Charter Communications Inc. is 12.30%, while institutional ownership is 67.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 11,509,350. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $383.64, taking the stock ownership to the 17,493 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $384.35, making the entire transaction worth $960,875. This insider now owns 9,173 shares in total.

Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $8.79) by -$1.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.36 while generating a return on equity of 43.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.66% during the next five years compared to 62.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 30.76, a number that is poised to hit 7.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 40.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Charter Communications Inc. (CHTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Charter Communications Inc., CHTR], we can find that recorded value of 1.21 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 10.94.

During the past 100 days, Charter Communications Inc.’s (CHTR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $372.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $403.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $379.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $384.46. The third major resistance level sits at $387.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $371.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $368.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $363.72.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) Key Stats

There are currently 152,651K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 58.54 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 54,022 M according to its annual income of 5,055 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 13,674 M and its income totaled 1,196 M.