Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 3,633 M

February 27, 2023, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) trading session started at the price of $46.75, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.98 and dropped to $46.18 before settling in for the closing price of $46.18. A 52-week range for CIEN has been $38.33 – $71.06.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -68.50%. With a float of $146.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $148.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 8079 workers is very important to gauge.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ciena Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Ciena Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 169,125. In this transaction President, CEO of this company sold 3,541 shares at a rate of $47.76, taking the stock ownership to the 480,405 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 15, when Company’s SVP and Chief Strategy Officer sold 3,500 for $48.68, making the entire transaction worth $170,380. This insider now owns 253,168 shares in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 10/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ciena Corporation (CIEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

The latest stats from [Ciena Corporation, CIEN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.32 million was superior to 1.3 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.29.

During the past 100 days, Ciena Corporation’s (CIEN) raw stochastic average was set at 54.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.34. The third major resistance level sits at $47.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.31.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Key Stats

There are 149,158K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.21 billion. As of now, sales total 3,633 M while income totals 152,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 971,010 K while its last quarter net income were 57,650 K.