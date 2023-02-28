Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 265,430 K

February 27, 2023, Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) trading session started at the price of $10.45, that was 3.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.775 and dropped to $10.45 before settling in for the closing price of $10.35. A 52-week range for CMRE has been $8.55 – $17.45.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 22.00% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.80%. With a float of $51.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2870 employees.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Costamare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Costamare Inc. is 77.90%, while institutional ownership is 22.60%.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.68) by -$0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Costamare Inc.’s (CMRE) raw stochastic average was set at 93.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.81 in the near term. At $10.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.16.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) Key Stats

There are 121,574K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.32 billion. As of now, sales total 1,114 M while income totals 554,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 265,430 K while its last quarter net income were 194,440 K.