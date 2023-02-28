DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is -2.95% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On February 27, 2023, DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) opened at $12.30, higher 1.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.42 and dropped to $11.885 before settling in for the closing price of $12.21. Price fluctuations for DBRG have ranged from $10.39 to $30.66 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 2.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 72.00% at the time writing. With a float of $152.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.40 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 240 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.57, operating margin of -37.25, and the pretax margin is -35.63.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DigitalBridge Group Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 487,040. In this transaction CEO of this company bought 32,000 shares at a rate of $15.22, taking the stock ownership to the 386,423 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 3,300 for $15.26, making the entire transaction worth $50,348. This insider now owns 114,812 shares in total.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by -$0.18. This company achieved a net margin of -15.12 while generating a return on equity of -9.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

The latest stats from [DigitalBridge Group Inc., DBRG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.08 million was superior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s (DBRG) raw stochastic average was set at 32.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.76. The third major resistance level sits at $13.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.69. The third support level lies at $11.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) Key Stats

There are currently 159,895K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 965,800 K according to its annual income of -310,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 296,620 K and its income totaled -49,090 K.