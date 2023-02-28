Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) volume exceeds 2.02 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.42. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.62 and dropped to $10.29 before settling in for the closing price of $10.36. Within the past 52 weeks, DVAX’s price has moved between $7.26 and $17.48.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 366.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 258.10%. With a float of $127.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 351 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.73, operating margin of +39.40, and the pretax margin is +40.72.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 17,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $11.60, taking the stock ownership to the 3,915,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President & COO sold 52,204 for $12.47, making the entire transaction worth $650,984. This insider now owns 2,066 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.33) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +40.53 while generating a return on equity of 72.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 258.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) saw its 5-day average volume 2.53 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 10.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.56 in the near term. At $10.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.90.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.37 billion based on 127,585K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 439,440 K and income totals 76,710 K. The company made 167,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 63,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.