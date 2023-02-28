E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) posted a -18.67% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.1852, plunging -2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.19 and dropped to $0.174 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. Within the past 52 weeks, EJH’s price has moved between $0.18 and $18.40.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 12.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -166.00%. With a float of $238.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 526 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.36, operating margin of -1.34, and the pretax margin is -5.23.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Personal Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is 0.49%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -8.52 while generating a return on equity of -8.43.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -166.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Trading Performance Indicators

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 8.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.78

Technical Analysis of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH)

Looking closely at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 212.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4205, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.1283. However, in the short run, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1907. Second resistance stands at $0.1983. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2067. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1747, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1663. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1587.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 49.84 million based on 239,939K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 63,750 K and income totals -5,430 K.