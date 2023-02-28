ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) volume exceeds 1.26 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) lower -9.90% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.92. Price fluctuations for GWH have ranged from $1.85 to $6.28 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

In an organization with 160 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 47,818. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 23,440 shares at a rate of $2.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,344,080 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s President sold 5,536 for $2.04, making the entire transaction worth $11,293. This insider now owns 5,561,524 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 327.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.56 million. That was better than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2942, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4723. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8233. Second resistance stands at $1.9167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5433.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are currently 153,259K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 294.31 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -477,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 190 K and its income totaled -31,600 K.