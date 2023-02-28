Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is expecting -16.25% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.02. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.05 and dropped to $2.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.99. Within the past 52 weeks, HMY’s price has moved between $1.93 and $5.50.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 17.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -120.80%. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.46 million.

The firm has a total of 37609 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 122.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY], we can find that recorded value of 2.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 31.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.03. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.07. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.91.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.89 billion based on 618,072K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,806 M and income totals -69,220 K. The company made 4,998 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 77,857 K in sales during its previous quarter.



 



 

