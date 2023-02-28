HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -13.74% last month.

February 27, 2023, HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) trading session started at the price of $50.40, that was 1.39% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $51.58 and dropped to $49.53 before settling in for the closing price of $50.35. A 52-week range for DINO has been $29.14 – $66.19.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 11.80% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 191.00%. With a float of $154.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4208 employees.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward HF Sinclair Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of HF Sinclair Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 211,675. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,180 shares at a rate of $50.64, taking the stock ownership to the 57,101 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000,000 for $48.20, making the entire transaction worth $241,000,000. This insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in total.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $4.21) by $0.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.80% during the next five years compared to 33.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.78, a number that is poised to hit 2.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO)

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) saw its 5-day average volume 2.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $51.91 in the near term. At $52.77, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.67. The third support level lies at $47.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Key Stats

There are 200,731K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.86 billion. As of now, sales total 18,389 M while income totals 558,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 10,599 M while its last quarter net income were 954,410 K.