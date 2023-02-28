Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) average volume reaches $1.02M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) stock priced at $9.31, down -0.71% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.41 and dropped to $9.08 before settling in for the closing price of $9.16. HLMN’s price has ranged from $6.59 to $12.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -117.90%. With a float of $192.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4212 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.97, operating margin of +2.68, and the pretax margin is -0.99.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 993,945. In this transaction COB, President and CEO of this company bought 129,000 shares at a rate of $7.71, taking the stock ownership to the 402,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 30, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer bought 65,000 for $7.65, making the entire transaction worth $497,380. This insider now owns 225,094 shares in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -1.11 while generating a return on equity of -1.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hillman Solutions Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

Looking closely at Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s (HLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.76. However, in the short run, Hillman Solutions Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.31. Second resistance stands at $9.52. The third major resistance level sits at $9.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.65.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.71 billion, the company has a total of 194,476K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,426 M while annual income is -38,330 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 378,540 K while its latest quarter income was -9,470 K.