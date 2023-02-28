Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is expecting -46.76% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.3819, soaring 9.86% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.415 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Within the past 52 weeks, HYMC’s price has moved between $0.28 and $3.10.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 62.40%. With a float of $155.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $199.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -47.87, operating margin of -73.35, and the pretax margin is -81.36.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 317,640. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 600,000 shares at a rate of $0.53, taking the stock ownership to the 13,646,677 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for $0.57, making the entire transaction worth $229,280. This insider now owns 14,246,677 shares in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -79.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 9.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Looking closely at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC), its last 5-days average volume was 5.1 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) raw stochastic average was set at 12.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5445, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8180. However, in the short run, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4277. Second resistance stands at $0.4489. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4827. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3727, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3389. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3177.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 83.41 million based on 199,771K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110,730 K and income totals -88,560 K. The company made 8,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.