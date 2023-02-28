Insulet Corporation (PODD) is expecting -3.65% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

February 27, 2023, Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) trading session started at the price of $295.64, that was -4.22% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $296.46 and dropped to $279.15 before settling in for the closing price of $294.35. A 52-week range for PODD has been $181.00 – $320.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 24.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 137.60%. With a float of $69.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.42 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.83, operating margin of +2.88, and the pretax margin is +0.75.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Insulet Corporation stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 04, was worth 4,228,200. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $281.88, taking the stock ownership to the 14,789 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 1,359 for $286.43, making the entire transaction worth $389,258. This insider now owns 19,995 shares in total.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.15) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +0.35 while generating a return on equity of 0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Insulet Corporation (PODD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Insulet Corporation (PODD)

Looking closely at Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.75 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.40.

During the past 100 days, Insulet Corporation’s (PODD) raw stochastic average was set at 65.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $293.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $259.46. However, in the short run, Insulet Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $292.55. Second resistance stands at $303.16. The third major resistance level sits at $309.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $275.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $268.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $257.93.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) Key Stats

There are 69,449K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 19.80 billion. As of now, sales total 1,099 M while income totals 16,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 340,800 K while its last quarter net income were -5,200 K.