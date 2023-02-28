International Game Technology PLC (IGT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -2.26% last month.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) on Friday, started off the session plunging -2.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $26.15. Within the past 52 weeks, IGT’s price has moved between $15.01 and $30.67.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -4.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 106.90%. With a float of $103.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.59 million.

In an organization with 10500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gambling industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of International Game Technology PLC is 48.14%, while institutional ownership is 48.50%.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.31) by $0.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 106.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.45% during the next five years compared to -21.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, International Game Technology PLC’s (IGT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.21. However, in the short run, International Game Technology PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.91. Second resistance stands at $26.32. The third major resistance level sits at $26.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.50. The third support level lies at $24.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.24 billion based on 203,688K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,089 M and income totals 482,000 K. The company made 1,060 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 265,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.