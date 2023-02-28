Investors finally get a glimpse of Alcoa Corporation (AA) volume hitting the figure of 4.93 million.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $46.85, up 3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.435 and dropped to $46.37 before settling in for the closing price of $46.45. Over the past 52 weeks, AA has traded in a range of $33.55-$98.09.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 5.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 347.00%. With a float of $175.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.00 million.

In an organization with 12200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.15, operating margin of +13.30, and the pretax margin is +5.50.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aluminum Industry. The insider ownership of Alcoa Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 1,540,170. In this transaction President, CEO & Director of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $51.34, taking the stock ownership to the 950,140 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s EVP & CSIO sold 10,000 for $53.50, making the entire transaction worth $535,000. This insider now owns 59,567 shares in total.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.92) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -0.96 while generating a return on equity of -2.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 347.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 24.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.45 million. That was better than the volume of 5.1 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Alcoa Corporation’s (AA) raw stochastic average was set at 56.91%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.09. However, in the short run, Alcoa Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.86. Second resistance stands at $49.68. The third major resistance level sits at $50.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.55. The third support level lies at $44.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.78 billion has total of 176,937K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,451 M in contrast with the sum of -102,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,663 M and last quarter income was -374,000 K.