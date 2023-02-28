Investors finally get a glimpse of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) volume hitting the figure of 1.35 million.

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) stock priced at $195.35, down -0.29% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $195.985 and dropped to $192.66 before settling in for the closing price of $193.74. CDNS’s price has ranged from $132.32 to $202.96 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 23.70%. With a float of $271.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $272.94 million.

In an organization with 10200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.05, operating margin of +30.15, and the pretax margin is +29.35.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 90.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 621,396. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 3,147 shares at a rate of $197.46, taking the stock ownership to the 175,433 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $193.80, making the entire transaction worth $1,937,994. This insider now owns 78,410 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.84 while generating a return on equity of 30.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.68% during the next five years compared to 51.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 47.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.09, a number that is poised to hit 1.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.55 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.78.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $176.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $165.85. However, in the short run, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $195.22. Second resistance stands at $197.27. The third major resistance level sits at $198.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $191.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $190.62. The third support level lies at $188.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.51 billion, the company has a total of 272,940K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,562 M while annual income is 848,950 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 899,880 K while its latest quarter income was 240,390 K.