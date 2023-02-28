Investors finally get a glimpse of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) volume hitting the figure of 1.38 million.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $81.58, down -3.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $82.38 and dropped to $77.925 before settling in for the closing price of $80.82. Over the past 52 weeks, HSIC has traded in a range of $64.75-$92.68.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.30%. With a float of $130.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.85, operating margin of +7.42, and the pretax margin is +5.70.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Distribution Industry. The insider ownership of Henry Schein Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 922,713. In this transaction Director of this company sold 11,243 shares at a rate of $82.07, taking the stock ownership to the 38,861 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s CEO, NA Distribution Group sold 6,840 for $80.71, making the entire transaction worth $552,056. This insider now owns 55,412 shares in total.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.14) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +4.25 while generating a return on equity of 15.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 7.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Henry Schein Inc.’s (HSIC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.89, a number that is poised to hit 1.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.92 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Henry Schein Inc.’s (HSIC) raw stochastic average was set at 54.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.18 in the near term. At $84.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $85.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.10. The third support level lies at $72.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.38 billion has total of 131,284K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,647 M in contrast with the sum of 538,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,371 M and last quarter income was 47,000 K.