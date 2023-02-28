Investors finally get a glimpse of Sea Limited (SE) volume hitting the figure of 4.6 million.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) on Friday, started off the session plunging -3.80% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $62.38. Within the past 52 weeks, SE’s price has moved between $40.67 and $150.98.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 95.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.30%. With a float of $358.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $558.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67300 workers is very important to gauge.

Sea Limited (SE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Sea Limited is 11.37%, while institutional ownership is 80.20%.

Sea Limited (SE) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.1) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Sea Limited (SE) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

The latest stats from [Sea Limited, SE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.63 million was superior to 4.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.53.

During the past 100 days, Sea Limited’s (SE) raw stochastic average was set at 56.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $61.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $62.09. The third major resistance level sits at $63.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $56.91. The third support level lies at $55.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.92 billion based on 557,738K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,955 M and income totals -2,047 M. The company made 3,156 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -569,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.