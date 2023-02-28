Search
Investors must take note of SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) performance last week, which was -7.93%.

Company News

On February 27, 2023, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) opened at $2.63, higher 3.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.72 and dropped to $2.59 before settling in for the closing price of $2.58. Price fluctuations for SMRT have ranged from $2.03 to $7.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.00% at the time writing. With a float of $143.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 639 workers is very important to gauge.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SmartRent Inc. is 6.20%, while institutional ownership is 45.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 306,852. In this transaction Director of this company bought 84,000 shares at a rate of $3.65, taking the stock ownership to the 4,905,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 11, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 95,634 for $5.61, making the entire transaction worth $536,449. This insider now owns 19,630,624 shares in total.

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SmartRent Inc. (SMRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.52, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SmartRent Inc. (SMRT)

The latest stats from [SmartRent Inc., SMRT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, SmartRent Inc.’s (SMRT) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.79. The third major resistance level sits at $2.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. The third support level lies at $2.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Key Stats

There are currently 198,348K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 515.26 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 110,640 K according to its annual income of -71,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,500 K and its income totaled -25,950 K.

