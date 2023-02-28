Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,022 M

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.01, plunging -0.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.35 and dropped to $45.09 before settling in for the closing price of $45.51. Within the past 52 weeks, JXN’s price has moved between $23.56 and $49.60.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 294.90%. With a float of $72.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2800 workers is very important to gauge.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Life industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jackson Financial Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 92.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 30, was worth 93,871. In this transaction SVP, Controller and CAO of this company sold 2,660 shares at a rate of $35.29, taking the stock ownership to the 25,626 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director bought 150 for $33.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,014. This insider now owns 18,608 shares in total.

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.9) by $1.34. This company achieved a net margin of +35.97 while generating a return on equity of 32.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 78.09, a number that is poised to hit 5.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 17.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN)

The latest stats from [Jackson Financial Inc., JXN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was superior to 1.12 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Jackson Financial Inc.’s (JXN) raw stochastic average was set at 78.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $45.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.77. The third major resistance level sits at $47.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.42.

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.88 billion based on 83,037K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,848 M and income totals 3,183 M. The company made 4,022 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,479 M in sales during its previous quarter.