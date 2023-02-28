Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $4.54, up 3.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.67 and dropped to $4.50 before settling in for the closing price of $4.40. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has traded in a range of $3.15-$7.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -57.90%. With a float of $359.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $583.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1124 employees.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 28.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 210,755. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 42,151 shares at a rate of $5.00, taking the stock ownership to the 32,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s CEO and Chief Architect sold 29,434 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $147,170. This insider now owns 59,406,823 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -20.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 38.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) saw its 5-day average volume 3.38 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc.’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 75.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.65 in the near term. At $4.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.31.

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.05 billion has total of 609,566K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -180,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -79,206 K.