Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 4,964 M

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $126.68, up 0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.22 and dropped to $125.81 before settling in for the closing price of $126.20. Over the past 52 weeks, KMB has traded in a range of $108.74-$144.53.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.80%. With a float of $336.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $337.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 44000 employees.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Kimberly-Clark Corporation is 0.15%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 5,840,943. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 41,698 shares at a rate of $140.08, taking the stock ownership to the 89,593 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s President, APAC sold 2,069 for $137.17, making the entire transaction worth $283,801. This insider now owns 14,102 shares in total.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.51) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.47% during the next five years compared to -1.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 143.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.72, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.33 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (KMB) raw stochastic average was set at 55.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $127.04 in the near term. At $127.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $128.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $125.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $124.22.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.96 billion has total of 337,507K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,175 M in contrast with the sum of 1,934 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,964 M and last quarter income was 507,000 K.