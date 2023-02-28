Last month’s performance of 1.84% for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) stock priced at $11.79, down -0.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.86 and dropped to $11.62 before settling in for the closing price of $11.71. VLY’s price has ranged from $10.01 to $14.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.50%. With a float of $499.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $506.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3370 employees.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Valley National Bancorp is 1.39%, while institutional ownership is 70.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 71,400. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $11.90, taking the stock ownership to the 212,062 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 12, when Company’s Director bought 208 for $12.12, making the entire transaction worth $2,521. This insider now owns 10,854 shares in total.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +26.05 while generating a return on equity of 9.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Valley National Bancorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.4 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Valley National Bancorp’s (VLY) raw stochastic average was set at 39.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.80 in the near term. At $11.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.47. The third support level lies at $11.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.91 billion, the company has a total of 516,408K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,183 M while annual income is 568,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 699,350 K while its latest quarter income was 177,590 K.