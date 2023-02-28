Search
Sana Meer
Last month’s performance of -7.05% for Whitestone REIT (WSR) is certainly impressive

Analyst Insights

February 27, 2023, Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) trading session started at the price of $9.54, that was 0.11% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.67 and dropped to $9.45 before settling in for the closing price of $9.48. A 52-week range for WSR has been $8.15 – $13.66.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 3.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 57.10%. With a float of $46.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.50, operating margin of +31.85, and the pretax margin is +8.63.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Whitestone REIT stocks. The insider ownership of Whitestone REIT is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 30, was worth 4,279. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $8.56, taking the stock ownership to the 305,808 shares.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.11 while generating a return on equity of 3.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Whitestone REIT (WSR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Whitestone REIT’s (WSR) raw stochastic average was set at 54.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.62 in the near term. At $9.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.32. The third support level lies at $9.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) Key Stats

There are 49,386K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 487.03 million. As of now, sales total 125,370 K while income totals 12,050 K. Its latest quarter income was 35,380 K while its last quarter net income were 3,920 K.

Trading Directions

