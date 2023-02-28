Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 301,000 K

On February 27, 2023, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) opened at $12.06, lower -0.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.06 and dropped to $11.57 before settling in for the closing price of $11.97. Price fluctuations for LAUR have ranged from $9.09 to $12.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -23.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -3.30% at the time writing. With a float of $139.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.96, operating margin of +21.75, and the pretax margin is +19.79.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Laureate Education Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 309,012,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 32,842,183 shares at a rate of $9.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 32,842,183 for $9.41, making the entire transaction worth $309,012,100. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 6.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -20.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) saw its 5-day average volume 1.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Laureate Education Inc.’s (LAUR) raw stochastic average was set at 68.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.10 in the near term. At $12.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.12.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Key Stats

There are currently 164,649K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,087 M according to its annual income of 192,450 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 301,000 K and its income totaled 31,120 K.