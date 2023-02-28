LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is -1.10% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) on Friday soared 0.12% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.22. Within the past 52 weeks, LZ’s price has moved between $7.37 and $16.22.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 41.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 93.80%. With a float of $144.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.58 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1218 workers is very important to gauge.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LegalZoom.com Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 65.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 170,054. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 18,876 shares at a rate of $9.01, taking the stock ownership to the 555,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s Chief Product Officer and CTO sold 15,416 for $9.01, making the entire transaction worth $138,883. This insider now owns 567,142 shares in total.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Trading Performance Indicators

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 71.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

The latest stats from [LegalZoom.com Inc., LZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was superior to 0.75 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s (LZ) raw stochastic average was set at 21.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.50. The third major resistance level sits at $9.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.44. The third support level lies at $6.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.58 billion based on 192,649K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 575,080 K and income totals -108,660 K. The company made 154,420 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,110 K in sales during its previous quarter.