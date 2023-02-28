Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) to new highs

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $71.50, up 2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.59 and dropped to $71.15 before settling in for the closing price of $70.17. Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has traded in a range of $31.09-$87.68.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -29.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.80%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 85000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.25, operating margin of -10.52, and the pretax margin is -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 791,421. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,600 shares at a rate of $58.19, taking the stock ownership to the 21,064,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Director sold 78,927 for $57.00, making the entire transaction worth $4,498,973. This insider now owns 21,078,232 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.34) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Looking closely at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days average volume was 2.49 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 88.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.67. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.70. Second resistance stands at $73.37. The third major resistance level sits at $74.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $70.49. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $69.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 18.79 billion has total of 255,182K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,841 M in contrast with the sum of -2,156 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,604 M and last quarter income was -500,210 K.