LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $13.90, down -3.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.05 and dropped to $13.482 before settling in for the closing price of $13.97. Over the past 52 weeks, LXU has traded in a range of $11.36-$27.45.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 8.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -62.40%. With a float of $56.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.19 million.

In an organization with 545 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.63, operating margin of +34.26, and the pretax margin is +29.89.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 23.30%, while institutional ownership is 57.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 207,608,440. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 15,977,500 shares at a rate of $12.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,672,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,650,000 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.13) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +25.55 while generating a return on equity of 47.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 27.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.74. However, in the short run, LSB Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.90. Second resistance stands at $14.26. The third major resistance level sits at $14.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.76.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 989.50 million has total of 81,997K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 556,240 K in contrast with the sum of 43,550 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,270 K and last quarter income was 2,310 K.