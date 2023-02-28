McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 136,540 K

On February 27, 2023, McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) opened at $5.85, higher 14.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.27 and dropped to $5.765 before settling in for the closing price of $5.46. Price fluctuations for MUX have ranged from $2.81 to $9.78 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.00% at the time writing. With a float of $39.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 430 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.94, operating margin of -27.43, and the pretax margin is -47.02.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of McEwen Mining Inc. is 17.61%, while institutional ownership is 22.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 24,990. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 23,575 shares at a rate of $1.06, taking the stock ownership to the 31,575 shares.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -41.53 while generating a return on equity of -15.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX)

The latest stats from [McEwen Mining Inc., MUX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.37 million was superior to 0.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, McEwen Mining Inc.’s (MUX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.73. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.43. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.60. The third major resistance level sits at $6.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.59. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.41.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) Key Stats

There are currently 47,428K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 305.62 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 136,540 K according to its annual income of -56,710 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,990 K and its income totaled -10,530 K.