Morgan Stanley (MS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 53,668 M

On February 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) opened at $98.41, lower -1.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.475 and dropped to $96.58 before settling in for the closing price of $97.70. Price fluctuations for MS have ranged from $72.05 to $100.99 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 10.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

In an organization with 82000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 4,550,950. In this transaction Co-President/Head of WM of this company sold 46,226 shares at a rate of $98.45, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Co-President/Head of WM sold 24,556 for $98.23, making the entire transaction worth $2,412,099. This insider now owns 190,440 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.19) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Morgan Stanley (MS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.46. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.45 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 83.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $93.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $85.95. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.92. Second resistance stands at $99.15. The third major resistance level sits at $99.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

There are currently 1,690,109K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 162.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 53,668 M according to its annual income of 11,029 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 12,749 M and its income totaled 2,236 M.