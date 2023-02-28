No matter how cynical the overall market is, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) performance over the last week is recorded -2.34%

February 27, 2023, Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) trading session started at the price of $164.59, that was 1.27% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $168.2099 and dropped to $162.16 before settling in for the closing price of $162.55. A 52-week range for TEAM has been $113.86 – $321.76.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 34.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.10%. With a float of $146.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.17 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8813 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.06, operating margin of -3.34, and the pretax margin is -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atlassian Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Atlassian Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 1,402,414. In this transaction Co-CEO, Co-Founder of this company sold 8,614 shares at a rate of $162.81, taking the stock ownership to the 215,350 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for $162.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,402,413. This insider now owns 215,350 shares in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.31) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 28.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

Looking closely at Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.99.

During the past 100 days, Atlassian Corporation’s (TEAM) raw stochastic average was set at 38.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $152.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $186.84. However, in the short run, Atlassian Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $167.83. Second resistance stands at $171.05. The third major resistance level sits at $173.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $161.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $158.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $155.73.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Key Stats

There are 256,287K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 44.29 billion. As of now, sales total 2,803 M while income totals -614,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 872,700 K while its last quarter net income were -205,030 K.