No matter how cynical the overall market is, Centene Corporation (CNC) performance over the last week is recorded -4.46%

February 27, 2023, Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) trading session started at the price of $70.88, that was -0.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.97 and dropped to $69.98 before settling in for the closing price of $70.28. A 52-week range for CNC has been $68.73 – $98.53.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.50%. With a float of $545.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $559.93 million.

The firm has a total of 74300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Centene Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Centene Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 273,486. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company bought 3,800 shares at a rate of $71.97, taking the stock ownership to the 314,755 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 09, when Company’s EVP, CFO bought 3,000 for $71.89, making the entire transaction worth $215,670. This insider now owns 310,955 shares in total.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.85) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +0.83 while generating a return on equity of 4.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.19% during the next five years compared to 0.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Centene Corporation (CNC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centene Corporation (CNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Centene Corporation, CNC], we can find that recorded value of 2.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.65.

During the past 100 days, Centene Corporation’s (CNC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $71.34. The third major resistance level sits at $71.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $68.73.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) Key Stats

There are 551,265K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 39.40 billion. As of now, sales total 144,547 M while income totals 1,202 M. Its latest quarter income was 35,561 M while its last quarter net income were -213,000 K.