No matter how cynical the overall market is Flex Ltd. (FLEX) performance over the last week is recorded -2.70%

On February 27, 2023, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) opened at $23.50, lower -0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.58 and dropped to $23.02 before settling in for the closing price of $23.24. Price fluctuations for FLEX have ranged from $13.63 to $25.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 1.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 60.00% at the time writing. With a float of $450.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $452.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 172648 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.33, operating margin of +3.91, and the pretax margin is +3.78.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 261,380. In this transaction Group President of this company sold 11,221 shares at a rate of $23.29, taking the stock ownership to the 114,164 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 05, when Company’s Director sold 20,000 for $21.69, making the entire transaction worth $433,800. This insider now owns 52,380 shares in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.59 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 60.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.31% during the next five years compared to 27.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

The latest stats from [Flex Ltd., FLEX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.83 million was inferior to 5.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd.’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 77.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.98. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $23.79. The third major resistance level sits at $24.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.32.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

There are currently 451,081K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.48 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 26,041 M according to its annual income of 936,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,756 M and its income totaled 230,000 K.