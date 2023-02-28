No matter how cynical the overall market is Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) performance over the last week is recorded -3.14%

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) stock priced at $74.90, down -0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.3709 and dropped to $73.20 before settling in for the closing price of $73.93. ZM’s price has ranged from $63.55 to $136.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 132.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 99.60%. With a float of $214.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $342.16 million.

In an organization with 8422 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Zoom Video Communications Inc. is 12.56%, while institutional ownership is 64.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 253,401. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,224 shares at a rate of $78.60, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 3,224 for $67.80, making the entire transaction worth $218,593. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 10/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 99.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.37% during the next five years compared to 141.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.37 million. That was better than the volume of 3.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.40.

During the past 100 days, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s (ZM) raw stochastic average was set at 38.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $86.69. However, in the short run, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.99. Second resistance stands at $76.27. The third major resistance level sits at $77.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $70.65.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.74 billion, the company has a total of 297,645K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,100 M while annual income is 1,376 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,102 M while its latest quarter income was 48,350 K.