Now that Banco Bradesco S.A.’s volume has hit 31.32 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) stock priced at $2.64, down -4.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.65 and dropped to $2.55 before settling in for the closing price of $2.71. BBD’s price has ranged from $2.40 to $4.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -1.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 46.60%. With a float of $5.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.31 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 87274 workers is very important to gauge.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Banco Bradesco S.A. is 35.30%, while institutional ownership is 17.70%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.09 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 46.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Banco Bradesco S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.85, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

The latest stats from [Banco Bradesco S.A., BBD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 23.3 million was inferior to 40.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 8.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.69. The third major resistance level sits at $2.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.49. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.44.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.74 billion, the company has a total of 10,658,488K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,482 M while annual income is 4,016 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,611 M while its latest quarter income was 149,340 K.