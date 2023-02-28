Now that Urban Outfitters Inc.’s volume has hit 1.53 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $27.14, down -0.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.50 and dropped to $26.645 before settling in for the closing price of $26.87. Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has traded in a range of $17.81-$29.74.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 5.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -44.70%. With a float of $60.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9660 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.84, operating margin of +8.98, and the pretax margin is +8.90.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Urban Outfitters Inc. is 34.45%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 102,457. In this transaction Chief Administrative Officer of this company sold 4,095 shares at a rate of $25.02, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Co-President & COO sold 10,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $250,000. This insider now owns 25,960 shares in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 10/30/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.41) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.71% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

The latest stats from [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.64 million was superior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s (URBN) raw stochastic average was set at 68.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $27.86. The third major resistance level sits at $28.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.65.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.44 billion has total of 92,176K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,549 M in contrast with the sum of 310,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,175 M and last quarter income was 37,230 K.