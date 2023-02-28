Search
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) soared 1.14 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $78.09, up 1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.75 and dropped to $77.56 before settling in for the closing price of $76.87. Over the past 52 weeks, NTR has traded in a range of $68.82-$117.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 585.00%. With a float of $520.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $534.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 23500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.71, operating margin of +27.01, and the pretax margin is +27.05.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Agricultural Inputs Industry. The insider ownership of Nutrien Ltd. is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 69.38%.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $3.97) by -$1.46. This company achieved a net margin of +20.22 while generating a return on equity of 30.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 585.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.93% during the next five years compared to 60.93% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 19.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

The latest stats from [Nutrien Ltd., NTR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.81 million was inferior to 2.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.69.

During the past 100 days, Nutrien Ltd.’s (NTR) raw stochastic average was set at 43.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $79.21. The third major resistance level sits at $79.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.10.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 55.41 billion has total of 499,244K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 37,884 M in contrast with the sum of 7,660 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,533 M and last quarter income was 1,112 M.

