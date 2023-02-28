Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.6 million

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.98, soaring 8.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.5694 and dropped to $19.94 before settling in for the closing price of $19.79. Within the past 52 weeks, OII’s price has moved between $7.25 and $21.96.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 90.20%. With a float of $98.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.26 million.

The firm has a total of 8500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.88, operating margin of +5.37, and the pretax margin is +3.83.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 29, was worth 83,372. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,731 shares at a rate of $7.77, taking the stock ownership to the 134,939 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 29, when Company’s Sr. V.P., Chief Commercial Ofc bought 10,000 for $7.92, making the entire transaction worth $79,157. This insider now owns 80,485 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.11) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oceaneering International Inc., OII], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 96.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 57.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.63. The third major resistance level sits at $23.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.37. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.80.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.08 billion based on 100,260K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,869 M and income totals -49,310 K. The company made 559,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 18,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.