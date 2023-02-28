Search
Shaun Noe
On Holding AG (ONON) soared 3.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Company News

February 27, 2023, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) trading session started at the price of $20.98, that was 3.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.49 and dropped to $20.97 before settling in for the closing price of $20.68. A 52-week range for ONON has been $15.44 – $29.18.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -555.80%. With a float of $176.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1158 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward On Holding AG stocks. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.18%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what On Holding AG (ONON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

The latest stats from [On Holding AG, ONON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.93 million was inferior to 2.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 67.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.78. The third major resistance level sits at $22.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.50.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are 622,301K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.89 billion. As of now, sales total 792,780 K while income totals -186,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 339,530 K while its last quarter net income were 21,360 K.



 

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) kicked off at the price of $0.50: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Steve Mayer -
ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.522, plunging -1.80% from the previous trading day....
Read more

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.71 million

Sana Meer -
On February 27, 2023, AVITA Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL) opened at $12.63, higher 6.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Last month’s performance of 2.79% for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) stock priced at $31.41, down -0.03% from the previous...
Read more



 

