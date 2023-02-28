On Holding AG (ONON) soared 3.05 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

February 27, 2023, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) trading session started at the price of $20.98, that was 3.05% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.49 and dropped to $20.97 before settling in for the closing price of $20.68. A 52-week range for ONON has been $15.44 – $29.18.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -555.80%. With a float of $176.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1158 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward On Holding AG stocks. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.18%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what On Holding AG (ONON) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45 and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

The latest stats from [On Holding AG, ONON] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.93 million was inferior to 2.31 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 67.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.33. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.78. The third major resistance level sits at $22.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.50.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are 622,301K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.89 billion. As of now, sales total 792,780 K while income totals -186,250 K. Its latest quarter income was 339,530 K while its last quarter net income were 21,360 K.