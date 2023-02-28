Search
Sana Meer
P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) volume exceeds 0.91 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.12, soaring 10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.1014 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Within the past 52 weeks, PIII’s price has moved between $0.98 and $8.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2316.70%. With a float of $25.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.58 million.

The firm has a total of 500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.82, operating margin of -29.49, and the pretax margin is -32.06.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of P3 Health Partners Inc. is 40.19%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -24.55 while generating a return on equity of -114.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2316.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [P3 Health Partners Inc., PIII], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) raw stochastic average was set at 4.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5990, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0062. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2862. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3624. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4548. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1176, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0252. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9490.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 305.46 million based on 40,364K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 637,360 K and income totals -156,480 K. The company made 248,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

