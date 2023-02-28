P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) volume exceeds 0.91 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.12, soaring 10.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.1014 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Within the past 52 weeks, PIII’s price has moved between $0.98 and $8.49.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2316.70%. With a float of $25.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.58 million.

The firm has a total of 500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.82, operating margin of -29.49, and the pretax margin is -32.06.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of P3 Health Partners Inc. is 40.19%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of -24.55 while generating a return on equity of -114.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2316.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Trading Performance Indicators

P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.91 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [P3 Health Partners Inc., PIII], we can find that recorded value of 0.55 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s (PIII) raw stochastic average was set at 4.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5990, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.0062. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2862. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3624. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4548. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1176, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0252. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9490.

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 305.46 million based on 40,364K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 637,360 K and income totals -156,480 K. The company made 248,260 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.